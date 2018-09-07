News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

09-07-2018
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) An hour-long American syndicated radio special is streaming in sync with the September 7 release of Led Zeppelin's remastered soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same."

Giving fans behind the scenes look at the project and the UK band's 1973 performances at New York's Madison Square Garden that make up the 2018 reissue, the program features interviews with all four members: Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham.

Arriving 50 years to the date of the band's first live show - as The New Yardbirds - in Gladsaxe, Denmark in 1968 - "The Song Remains The Same" soundtrack will be available via Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album's debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray.

The Super Deluxe Boxed Set will mark the first time the full-length film and soundtrack have been available in the same package. Check out the special and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


