News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

65daysofstatic Release Video For Experimental New Single

09-20-2018
65daysofstatic

65daysofstatic have released a music video for their brand new track Z1. The experimental track has been released as a single ahead of their upcoming Decomposition Theory Tour.

The band had this to say about the video, "It's a video of a new 65daysofstatic song manifesting itself. Is it a true representation of the algorithmic process or a reverse-engineered illusion of the algorithmic process?

"Is the fact that we wonder about this difference a sign of the importance we attach to oblique creative processes as a valuable defence against the endless demand for content? Or is it evidence of how capitalism has ruined our imagination to the extent that we can only perceive music in fixed commodifiable forms instead of endless streams of potential?

"Or is it the reason we don't get invited to many parties any more? Just kidding we never really got invited to any parties." Watch it here.


Related Stories


65daysofstatic Release Video For Experimental New Single

More 65daysofstatic News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance- Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music- Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident- more

Bob Seger Reveals Dates For Farewell Tour- Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne- Metallica Continue And Justice For All Video Series- more

Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week- KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale- Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'- The Cranberries- more

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music- Lamb Of God's Adler Explains Why He Skipped Tour- Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance

Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music

Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Biggest Career Surprise

Disturbed Hope New Record Is Their 'Black Album'

Saxon Release 'Predator' Video

Pink Floyd Release Video For The Final Cut

Metallica Release Live Atlas Rise Video

65daysofstatic Release Video For Experimental New Single

Singled Out: Worldwide Panic's Party

Bob Seger Reveals Dates For Farewell Tour

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne

Metallica Continue And Justice For All Video Series

Billy Idol Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency

The Ramones Stream Remix Of Classic Song

Soulfly Reveal New Song Featuring Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.