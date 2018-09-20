65daysofstatic Release Video For Experimental New Single

65daysofstatic have released a music video for their brand new track Z1. The experimental track has been released as a single ahead of their upcoming Decomposition Theory Tour.

The band had this to say about the video, "It's a video of a new 65daysofstatic song manifesting itself. Is it a true representation of the algorithmic process or a reverse-engineered illusion of the algorithmic process?

"Is the fact that we wonder about this difference a sign of the importance we attach to oblique creative processes as a valuable defence against the endless demand for content? Or is it evidence of how capitalism has ruined our imagination to the extent that we can only perceive music in fixed commodifiable forms instead of endless streams of potential?

"Or is it the reason we don't get invited to many parties any more? Just kidding we never really got invited to any parties." Watch it here.





