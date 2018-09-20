News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident

09-20-2018
Dickey Betts

(hennemusic) Former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts will undergo brain surgery after injuring himself in an accident at his Sarasota, FL home, according to the Bradenton Herald.

"He had a fall at his house on Monday night and he's at the hospital," says manager David Spero. "They have him sedated. He's listed as critical but stable. "It really was just a freak accident," he adds, explaining that the guitarist was playing with his dog in the backyard when he slipped and hit his head.

"As far as recovery, we don't what is going to happen," adds the manager, who confirmed that Betts is scheduled for surgery on Friday to ease the pressure on his brain. "Once that happens it will probably turn everything around."

"Donna is by her husband's side with Dickey's children," read a statement from the Dickey Betts Band social media sites. "The family appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers during this very trying time," says Donna. "Dickey is a notorious fighter and he is displaying that now!"

Last month, the former Allman Brothers Band rocker postponed a series of concerts after suffering what doctors are calling a "mild stroke." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke

Dickey Betts Tribute To Gregg Allman Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Dickey Betts Encouraged Album

Dickey Betts Returning To The Road Next Year

More Dickey Betts News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance- Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music- Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident- more

Bob Seger Reveals Dates For Farewell Tour- Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne- Metallica Continue And Justice For All Video Series- more

Avenged Sevenfold Stream New Song And EP Coming This Week- KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale- Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'- The Cranberries- more

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music- Lamb Of God's Adler Explains Why He Skipped Tour- Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance

Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music

Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Biggest Career Surprise

Disturbed Hope New Record Is Their 'Black Album'

Saxon Release 'Predator' Video

Pink Floyd Release Video For The Final Cut

Metallica Release Live Atlas Rise Video

65daysofstatic Release Video For Experimental New Single

Singled Out: Worldwide Panic's Party

Bob Seger Reveals Dates For Farewell Tour

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne

Metallica Continue And Justice For All Video Series

Billy Idol Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency

The Ramones Stream Remix Of Classic Song

Soulfly Reveal New Song Featuring Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.