The Allman Brothers Band Legend Dickey Betts Dead At 80

The Allman Brothers Band shared the sad news that founding member Dickey Betts died at his home in Florida this morning (April 18th). He was 80 years old.
The group shared the following statement on Facebook, "It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard 'Dickey' Betts (December 12, 1943 - April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old.
"The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch passed away earlier today at his home in Osprey, FL., surrounded by his family. Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt world-wide.
"At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time.
The Allman Betts Family Revival Celebrated Dickey Betts' 80th Birthday At Sold Out Show
