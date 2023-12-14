The Allman Betts Family Revival Celebrated Dickey Betts' 80th Birthday At Sold Out Show

(BHM) The Allman Betts Family Revival's 7th year has proven to be a massive success and has seen multiple sold-out performances including an epic night at The Beacon Theater in New York City.
Earlier this week the tour celebrated Dickey Betts' 80th birthday in Sarasota, complete with a gold-top Les Paul guitar cake. The tour will roll through Spartanburg, SC, Nashville, TN, Mobile, AL, and will wrap up in Austin, TX on December 17.
This year's tour included several special guests in select cities including Chuck Leavell (The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones), Greg Koch, J.D. Simo, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon (Tesla), Sierra Hull, G. Love, Sierra Ferrell, and the newly announced Tyler Reese Tritt.
The Allman Betts Family Revival 2023
December 14 @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium | Spartanburg, SC
w/ special guests J.D. Simo
December 15 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN
w/ special guests G. Love, Sierra Ferrell
December 16 @ Mobile Civic Center | Mobile, AL
December 17 @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX
The Allman Betts Family Revival Add New Special Guests To 2023 Tour
The Allman Betts Family Revival Adds Special Guests To Select Dates
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed
The Allman Betts Band Announce Trippin' into Spring Tour
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Launching New Era With Avatars- OneRepublic 'Dear Santa' Claymation Video- Stoned Cold Documentary- more
Rolling Stones Releasing 'Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)'- Black Veil Brides Recruit Creeper, Dark Divine, and Ghostkid For 2024 Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Launching New Era With Avatars
OneRepublic Premiere 'Dear Santa' Claymation Video
Stoned Cold Country Rolling Stones Tribute Documentary Released
Bruce Dickinson, Ian Astbury And Nancy Wilson On Season Finale Of The Power Hour
The Allman Betts Family Revival Celebrated Dickey Betts' 80th Birthday At Sold Out Show
Voivod and Prong Teaming For North American Tour
Queens of the Stone Age To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
ZZ Top Announce 2024 Summer Tour Dates