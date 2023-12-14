The Allman Betts Family Revival Celebrated Dickey Betts' 80th Birthday At Sold Out Show

(BHM) The Allman Betts Family Revival's 7th year has proven to be a massive success and has seen multiple sold-out performances including an epic night at The Beacon Theater in New York City.

Earlier this week the tour celebrated Dickey Betts' 80th birthday in Sarasota, complete with a gold-top Les Paul guitar cake. The tour will roll through Spartanburg, SC, Nashville, TN, Mobile, AL, and will wrap up in Austin, TX on December 17.

This year's tour included several special guests in select cities including Chuck Leavell (The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones), Greg Koch, J.D. Simo, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon (Tesla), Sierra Hull, G. Love, Sierra Ferrell, and the newly announced Tyler Reese Tritt.

December 14 @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium | Spartanburg, SC

w/ special guests J.D. Simo

December 15 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

w/ special guests G. Love, Sierra Ferrell

December 16 @ Mobile Civic Center | Mobile, AL

December 17 @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX

