Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Biggest Career Surprise

As Ozzy Osbourne launched his lengthy final world tour, dubbed No More Tours 2, he took a look back and revealed what he is most surprised about his legendary career.

He says that "The longevity" is the biggest surprise. He explained "I'm 70 this year (in December). I remember when I got my first Black Sabbath album. I was happy that I'd made an album. Then, the manager came in and said, 'Your album got to #17 on the charts,' and it stayed there for like two years. We were touring, we came to America, we experienced the world. From the word 'Go,' we were a big success.

"We may have gotten royally ripped off by managers, but our lives had been changed for the better forever. Doing that last run with Black Sabbath we ended the last show in Birmingham (2017). It was a great end to a great career. Sabbath was the catalyst to where I am right now. It was a wish that came true beyond our wildest dreams. When Paranoid went #1 in England, I thought, 'This will only go on for a few years.' And...we're here fifty years later."





