Chimaira's Mark Hunter Down Again In New Documentary

Chimaira frontman Mark Hunter will be marking this year's World Mental Health Day by sharing his personal story in a brand new documentary called "Down Again".

Hunter had this to say, "I have dealt with depression and bipolar for a good part of my life. It's probably safe to say that most Chimaira fans understand that the band's music, lyrics, and live performances were my cathartic outlet."

The new documentary was directed by Nick Cavalier (Derek Hess' award-winning Forced Perspective documentary) and will be streamed for free online on October 10th here.





Related Stories

Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'

More Chimaira News

Share this article



