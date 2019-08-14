Chimaira's Mark Hunter Undergoes Second Cancer Surgery

Chimaira frontman Mark Hunter took to social media on Monday to share the news that he had undergone a second surgery to treat his battle with thyroid cancer.

Hunter revealed the news two weeks ago that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and on Monday posted on Instgram that he had successful had a second surgery.

He shared, " I wanted to say thank you for the thousands of messages I received wishing me well. I read them all. Keeping y'all informed was the catharsis I needed. I went from freaked out to back to myself almost immediately. So thank you again.

"2nd surgery went well. I'm in minor pain but mostly I'm just starving.

Like Chris Farley in the SNL "Lay off me I'm starving!!!" skit.

Love y'all!" See the post here





Related Stories

Chimaira Frontman Mark Hunter Battling Thyroid Cancer

Chimaira's Mark Hunter Down Again In New Documentary

Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'

More Chimaira News

Share this article



