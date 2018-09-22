News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours

09-22-2018
Ozzy Osbourne

Legendary heavy metal frontman Ozzy Osbourne is not retiring from music but he is currently traveling across North American on his epic No More Tours 2 trek and shared what he most looks forward to during his life after world touring.

When asked what he is most looking forward to when returning home following his final world tour, he responded, "Me and Sharon spending some time together.

"Something happens as soon as I've got my bags down--The Osbournes happens. It's always drama. I have this notion that me and Sharon are going to have a peaceful holiday, but you bet your ass as soon as I walk through that door, it's fu**ing something. Get me back on the road!"


