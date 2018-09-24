News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: The Chainsmokers' This Feeling Featuring Kelsea Ballerini

09-24-2018
The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers journey into new music territory with their brand new single "This Feeling," which is the hit making duo's new collaboration with country music star Kelsea Ballerini.

Alex and Drew sent over the following comments about the new track and how the collaboration came about, "We are really excited about this song because Kelsea is an artist we have wanted to work with for a while. We actually had heard her covering some of our songs on her tour and heard an interview that she really wanted to work with us. Then we finally met backstage and really hit it off. She was charismatic, charming, really fun and so talented... and we decided then this had to happen we just needed the right song.

"So then a couple weeks later Emily Warren and ourselves were writing in LA and began coming up with the lyrics for This Feeling. I remember sitting in the studio struggling with topics for a song, we usually end up talking about life for a few hours and then something eventually comes of it. Well at this time I was going through a lot in my personal life and thought we should write about it, it usually makes for the most meaningful songs. I wont bore you with the details but the song is about following your heart in the truest sense. We have all been in relationships and positions when your friends and family are all telling you the opposite of what you want to hear, they just cant understand where you are coming from, as its something so personal there is no way they possibly could, but deep down you know you just have to follow what feels right. Well this song is about that, its about following your heart in spite of the noise around you...

"I'll tell you a story
Before it tells itself
I'll lay out all my reasons
You'll say that I need help

"We all have expectations
And sometimes they go wrong
No one listens to me
So I put it in this song

"They tell me think with my head
Not that thing in my chest
Got their hands at my neck this time

"But you're the one that I want
If that's really so wrong
Then they don't know what this feeling is like
So there it is... the song is catchy, the lyrics ring true and its got a lot of fun production, AND KELSEA sounds amazing.

"We know we aren't the first artist to work with a country artist but we think this song really captures the spirit of story telling and Kelsea's amazing twang from country, and blends super well with our dance production and large hooks!"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: The Chainsmokers' This Feeling Featuring Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers Release New Track 'Side Effects'

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video

The Weeknd, Future, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes For Festival d'ete de Quebec

The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series

Halsey Performs With The Chainsmokers At Ultra Music Festival

The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'

The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video

The Chainsmokers Announce New Single 'You Owe Me'

The Chainsmokers Announce New Single 'You Owe Me'

More The Chainsmokers News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments- Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival- Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance- more

Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video- Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'- Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours- Rolling Stones- more

Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show- Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows Reveals Good New Following Surgery- We Came As Romans- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments

Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival

Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance

My Dying Bride Frontman Reveals Devastating News

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases New Solo Video

Mini Mansions Steaming New Song 'Midnight In Tokyo'

Virgin Steele Announce 'Seven Devils Mooshine' Anniversary Box Set

The Crystal Method Recruit Amy Kirkpatrick For New Single

Peter Bjorn And John Stream Three New Songs

Monuments Release 'Mirror Image' Lyric Video

Naked's Camu Returns To Music With New Song and Video

Echo Black Release Colorful Poison Apple Video

Gorod Streaming New Song 'The Sentry'

Singled Out: The Chainsmokers' This Feeling Featuring Kelsea Ballerini

Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.