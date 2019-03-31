News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne's Diary of a Madman 3D Vinyl Announced

03-31-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

KnuckleBonz have announced a upcoming Rock Iconz 3D vinyl for the cover art of Ozzy Osbourne's sophomore solo album "Diary of a Madman."

KnuckleBonz CEO/Creative Director Tony Simerman had this to say, "I still remember how excited I was to get this album so close after he released 'Blizzard of Oz'; two such metal classics rarely happen that close together .

"Ozzy's stance on this album makes this a perfect subject to create in a 3D Vinyl collectible. His 80's madness is coming right at you. This one really shows the creative potential of this new collectible category, I think."


