Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album

04-04-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne says that he would love to make a new studio album and even has enough song ideas for the effort but he is reluctant to put the work and expense into a new record because of music piracy.

The legendary metal vocalist spoke with Metal Hammer magazine and asked him about the possibility of a new album. He said, "I'd love to make an album, but it costs so much to make a record. Then kids go, 'OK, I'll steal that,' and that's it. But I do want to make one. I've got 10 ideas for songs. And the thing is, I have to like it."

He also spoke about his current farewell trek No More Tours 2. He said, "This tour has been great and we're having a f***ing blast. If listening to my music or watching a show has given someone a better day, that's a great feeling."


