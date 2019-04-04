Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Division Bell Anniversary

The 25th anniversary of Pink Floyd's album "The Division Bell" is being celebrated on the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard had this to say, "Listening to this interview, one of the last ever with the gentle and fragile original Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, you would have no indication of the circumstances under which we had this conversation. In mid-March 1994 I had been driven to a decommissioned Air Force base in the California desert at dusk, where we were met at the gate by Military Police with white gloves and live ammo in their M-16 rifles. The reason that the British band Pink Floyd was rehearsing their 1994 Division Bell North American tour at a U.S. military base was simply because nothing smaller than a B-52 hangar could accommodate the massive stage, lights, and sound system.

"A month later I would find myself broadcasting my Dallas/ Ft.Worth afternoon radio show live from the gondola of the Pink Floyd blimp airship( below ) with Captain Hunter letting me take the controls high over North Texas ( I must admit, though, that Q102 Promotions Manager Kacy Harrison flew the blimp much better than I did ).

"In my exclusive interview Wright, David Gilmour, and Nick Mason covered many subjects including their 'High Hopes' for the future of Pink Floyd, which were cut short with Rick Wright's death in September 2008." Listen to the episode here





