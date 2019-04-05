Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant Reveals His Bucket List Album Dream

Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant was asked about his musical plans after the band conclude their farewell tour and he revealed his dream to record a gospel album.

Van Zant recently spoke with Madness To Creation about the farewell tour and was asked during the chat about his own musical plans in the future and if he had "any plans to reactivate the Johnny Van Zant Band or any other musical things?"

He responded, "You know what I'm always making new music - me and my brother Donnie we're creating all the time and we live right next door to each other here in Florida and I got a little place in the back and we go out there and we bang around and make music.

"So we're actually, one of my things on my bucket list is to do a gospel album. Really would be right, one of the things I would like to do. I lost my oldest daughter last year due to cancer and it kind of got me back to where I should have been at a long time ago with God.

"So I'm a true believer in that and that's one of my things and maybe make a blues record. I've done a couple of country albums. But I'd love to do those things before I go on to the mighty big heaven up in the sky too."





