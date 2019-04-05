News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant Reveals His Bucket List Album Dream

04-05-2019
Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant was asked about his musical plans after the band conclude their farewell tour and he revealed his dream to record a gospel album.

Van Zant recently spoke with Madness To Creation about the farewell tour and was asked during the chat about his own musical plans in the future and if he had "any plans to reactivate the Johnny Van Zant Band or any other musical things?"

He responded, "You know what I'm always making new music - me and my brother Donnie we're creating all the time and we live right next door to each other here in Florida and I got a little place in the back and we go out there and we bang around and make music.

"So we're actually, one of my things on my bucket list is to do a gospel album. Really would be right, one of the things I would like to do. I lost my oldest daughter last year due to cancer and it kind of got me back to where I should have been at a long time ago with God.

"So I'm a true believer in that and that's one of my things and maybe make a blues record. I've done a couple of country albums. But I'd love to do those things before I go on to the mighty big heaven up in the sky too."


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant Reveals His Bucket List Album Dream

Lynyrd Skynyrd Have New Album 'In The Can'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add More Dates To Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Innyrds Released On Limited Edition Vinyl

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce UK And European Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live In Atlantic City Preview Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup- Rock Hall Induction Not That Important To Def Leppard's Elliott- more

Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album- David Lee Roth's Surprise Van Halen Classic Performance Goes Online- The Original Misfits Announce Stadium Show- more

The Eagles To Play Hotel California Album Live For First Time- Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall- Jimmy Page Lends Stairway To Heaven Guitar To Exhibit- more

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery- Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play- Van Halen Reunion Tour Not Going To Happen Says Anthony- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury

Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup

Rock Hall Induction Not That Important To Def Leppard's Elliott

Megadeth Guitarist Filling In For In Flames' Niclas Engelin

Aerosmith Preview Deuces Are Wild Residency

Motley Crue's The Dirt Returns To New York Times Best Sellers List

Devildriver Finish Recording New Album

Black Veil Brides 'Reimagining' Debut Album For 10th Anniversary

Limited Edition Traffic Vinyl Boxset Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant Reveals His Bucket List Album Dream

Alice In Chains Stream 4th Episode Of Black Antenna

The Beta Machine (A Perfect Circle) Singled Out Week: Palindrome

Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album

David Lee Roth's Surprise Van Halen Classic Performance Goes Online

The Original Misfits Announce Stadium Reunion Show

M.O.D. Return and Plot New Release

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.