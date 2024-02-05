Artimus Pyle Delivers Anthems - Honoring The Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd

Former drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd Artimus Pyle looks back with his brand new guest star-filled album entitled "Anthems - Honoring The Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd.'

The thirteen track effort features collaborations with Ronnie Dunn, Sammy Hagar, Lee Brice, Billy Ray Cyrus, Warren Hayes, Michael Ray, Chris Janson, LOCASH, Jerrod Niemann, Marty Raybon, Lindsay Ell, and Dolly Parton.

Of those highlights is the collaboration with "Parton" on "Free Bird" that also includes a new guitar recording from late Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington. Check it out below:

