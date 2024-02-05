Former drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd Artimus Pyle looks back with his brand new guest star-filled album entitled "Anthems - Honoring The Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd.'
The thirteen track effort features collaborations with Ronnie Dunn, Sammy Hagar, Lee Brice, Billy Ray Cyrus, Warren Hayes, Michael Ray, Chris Janson, LOCASH, Jerrod Niemann, Marty Raybon, Lindsay Ell, and Dolly Parton.
Of those highlights is the collaboration with "Parton" on "Free Bird" that also includes a new guitar recording from late Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington. Check it out below:
Sammy Hagar, Dolly Parton, Lead Artimus Pyle's Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Album Guests
Artimus Pyle And More Pay Tribute To Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington
Artimus Pyle Hitting The Road Following Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Film Release
Slayer's Kerry King Returns With 'Idle Hands'- Metallica Win Best Metal Performance Grammy For '72 Seasons'- more
MC5 Legend Wayne Kramer Dead At 75- Metallica Launch Blackened Video Series 'The Blending Sessions'- more
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more
Slayer's Kerry King Returns With 'Idle Hands'
Metallica Win Best Metal Performance Grammy For '72 Seasons'
Alice Cooper Returns To Radio With Alice's Attic
Artimus Pyle Delivers Anthems - Honoring The Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd
Bikini Kill Announce North American Summer Tour
Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan's 45th Anniversary
Lorne Behrman Releasing Sophomore Album 'Blue Love' This Week
Singled Out: Annie Moscow's Who Will I Be Good for Now