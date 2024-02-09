All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Record May Be Coming

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke says that there has been discussion within the group about the possibility of doing an "all-star" album, the wake of the death of founding member Gary Rossington.
Medlocke revealed the new during a new interview with UCR about his just released charity single "Never Run Out of Road." He told the publication, "We're talking about doing a Skynyrd record.
"Johnny [Van Zant] and I have been on the phone the last couple of days, and we have found music that, along with Gary [Rossington] and maybe some other people, we wrote over the past 12, 15 years, maybe even earlier than that.
"So maybe we'll invite different people on the record to come in and play and lend their services to us, kind of like an all-star Skynyrd record. We'll see what happens."
Medlocke also told UCR that the loss of Rossington is "still a very raw spot in my heart. We're coming up on the one-year anniversary, and I still haven't settled with it yet. We do a tribute every night to Gary, to the song 'Tuesday's Gone,' and I can't even look at the video.
