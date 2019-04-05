News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury

04-05-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone the entirety of his planned 2019 farewell tour dates due to an injury he suffered during his recent battle with pneumonia.

The former Black Sabbath frontman has reschedule the 2019 headline dates of his North American No More Tours 2 to next spring in summer with things kicking off on May 27t in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena.

Ozzy had this to say, "I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.

"I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it's really what's keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day...I will fully recover...I will finish my tour...I will be back!"

All but the new Hollywood Bowl dates for the U.S. and Canadian leg have been revealed and Ozzy's camp will be announcing the new UK and European leg dates soon.

Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates:
5/27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
5/29 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
5/31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
6/2 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
6/4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
6/6 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium
6/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
6/13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
6/16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
6/18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
6/20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
6/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena
6/24 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
6/26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
6/28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
7/1 - Milwaukee, WI - Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest
7/3 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
7/7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
7/9 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
7/11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
7/15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
7/17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
7/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
7/25 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
7/29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/31 - Las Vegas, CA - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl (July date TBA)


