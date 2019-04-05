|
Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury
04-05-2019
Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone the entirety of his planned 2019 farewell tour dates due to an injury he suffered during his recent battle with pneumonia.
The former Black Sabbath frontman has reschedule the 2019 headline dates of his North American No More Tours 2 to next spring in summer with things kicking off on May 27t in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena.
Ozzy had this to say, "I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.
"I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it's really what's keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day...I will fully recover...I will finish my tour...I will be back!"
