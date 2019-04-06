|
Mushroomhead Ink Deal For Next Album
04-06-2019
Mushroomhead have announced that they have inked a worldwide recording deal with Napalm Records and will be revealing details about their forthcoming new album soon..
Skinny had this to say about the new deal, "We are grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Napalm roster! None of this would be possible without all of the support we've received over the last 25 years.. To the ALL the band members, the road crews, the labels, our families, our friends & our fans.. Thank you all."
Related Stories
Mushroomhead Ink Deal For Next Album
Ex Mushroomhead Singer Jeffrey Nothing Returns With New Music
Mushroomhead Get Shawshank Redemption With New Video
Mushroomhead Announce Special Volume III Launch Event
Mushroomhead Release Evil Dead Inspired Music Video
Mushroomhead's Tour Bus Involved In Crash
Mushroomhead Offshoot A Killer's Confession Announce Album Release