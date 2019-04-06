Mushroomhead Ink Deal For Next Album

Mushroomhead have announced that they have inked a worldwide recording deal with Napalm Records and will be revealing details about their forthcoming new album soon..

Skinny had this to say about the new deal, "We are grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Napalm roster! None of this would be possible without all of the support we've received over the last 25 years.. To the ALL the band members, the road crews, the labels, our families, our friends & our fans.. Thank you all."



Napalm Records CEO Thomas Caser added, "They are one of the most exciting acts in the metal world! The conceptual Mushroomhead, who've always had their finger on the pulse, will shock the world with their upcoming releases and tours. We are extremely proud to partner with this incredible act!"





