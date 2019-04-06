|
Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Assaulted In Random Attack
(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne was the victim of random attack at a Los Angeles coffee shop on April 3. TMZ reports Osbourne was sitting on the shop's sidewalk patio when what appeared to be a homeless man came out of nowhere and sucker punched Jack on the right side of his head.
Sitting with his back to the street, Osbourne reportedly got up and threw his coffee at the alleged assailant, who later attempted to stab police officers with a screwdriver, according to People magazine.
"It occurred at 9:09 a.m. yesterday on the 1200 block of Ventura Blvd.," a media relations officer for the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday. "Officers responded to a battery call and when they arrived, the suspect produced a screwdriver and tried to stab them. A use of force occurred.
"Suspect was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon for assaulting a police officer. Plus additional charges for the battery." Read more here.
