Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has relaunched his dormant video series, "The Roth Show", as a new podcast and the first two episodes are now streaming online.

The Van Halen frontman is reintroducing the long-form concept with a debut episode entitled "Diamond Dave Goes Ultra", and its follow-up "Ultra Dave..Part 2" - a reference to the recent Miami, FL music festival where the rocker joined DJ and headliner Armin van Buuren for a new remix of the 1984 Van Halen classic, "Jump."

In addition to the dance music festival, listeners will also hear the rocker ramble on a wide variety of topics throughout the feature.

While Roth has hinted at a 2019 return of Van Halen after an almost four-year hiatus by the band, the singer has been busy putting together a pair of long-planned business ventures: Ink The Original and Laugh To Win.

Ink The Original is a skin-care line which preserves, protects and highlights tattoos while keeping them from fading. Listen to the episodes and read more here.

