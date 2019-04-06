News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast

04-06-2019
David Lee Roth

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has relaunched his dormant video series, "The Roth Show", as a new podcast and the first two episodes are now streaming online.

The Van Halen frontman is reintroducing the long-form concept with a debut episode entitled "Diamond Dave Goes Ultra", and its follow-up "Ultra Dave..Part 2" - a reference to the recent Miami, FL music festival where the rocker joined DJ and headliner Armin van Buuren for a new remix of the 1984 Van Halen classic, "Jump."

In addition to the dance music festival, listeners will also hear the rocker ramble on a wide variety of topics throughout the feature.

While Roth has hinted at a 2019 return of Van Halen after an almost four-year hiatus by the band, the singer has been busy putting together a pair of long-planned business ventures: Ink The Original and Laugh To Win.

Ink The Original is a skin-care line which preserves, protects and highlights tattoos while keeping them from fading. Listen to the episodes and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


