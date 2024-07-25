Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'

.

The Mojo Dojo, "A David Lee Roth Tribute Channel", have shared a new music video for the Van Halen frontman's cover of Gerry Rafferty's classic 1978 hit, "Baker Street".

Roth debuted the cover during a 2016 episode of his podcast The Roth Show, entitled "One last cup of coffee...". The track now has a visual courtesy of animator Ramses Rios.

He shared, "If you know by now how much I love that old red bomb of Dave's, I had to add her to this video. Featuring Daves's 51' Merc, illustrated by me. With everything going on in the world today, we all need a little David Lee Roth in our lives to make things better. Enjoy!"

