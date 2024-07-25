The Mojo Dojo, "A David Lee Roth Tribute Channel", have shared a new music video for the Van Halen frontman's cover of Gerry Rafferty's classic 1978 hit, "Baker Street".
Roth debuted the cover during a 2016 episode of his podcast The Roth Show, entitled "One last cup of coffee...". The track now has a visual courtesy of animator Ramses Rios.
He shared, "If you know by now how much I love that old red bomb of Dave's, I had to add her to this video. Featuring Daves's 51' Merc, illustrated by me. With everything going on in the world today, we all need a little David Lee Roth in our lives to make things better. Enjoy!"
David Lee Roth Shares 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th
David Lee Roth Shares 'Just Another Fu**in' Day In Paradise'
David Lee Roth Dials Up A Cover Of Classic 80s Hit
David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Scotch and Sofa'
Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'- Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video- more
Metallica Launch Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton- Paul Di'Anno Calls Out Rock Hall Over Iron Maiden Snub- Original Jane's Addiction- more
The Oak Ridge Boys Honor Joe Bonsall With 'Promised Land' Video- Miranda Lambert To Deliver 'Postcards From Texas' Album- more
Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'
Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video
Eric Clapton Shares Emotional Tribute To John Mayall
U2's ZOO TV - Live In Dublin 1993 EP Coming
For The Fallen Dreams 'Searching' With New Remix Video
Sting New Power Trio 'Sting 3.0' To Rock The Ohana Festival
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors 'Burn' With Ellie Holcomb
Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Help Kick Off Chet Atkins Appreciation Society