David Lee Roth Shares 'Just Another Fu**in' Day In Paradise'

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth continues to share new recordings and his latest is a track called "J.A.F.D.I.P. (Just Another Fu**in' Day In Paradise)", that he has released along with a visualizer video.

Earlier this month Roth shared a cover of the "867-5309/Jenny" a song that Tommy Tutone took to the top of the charts back in 1981, which followed his release of a track called "Scotch And Sofa" that he revealed in April via a series of clips.

That track was proceeded by "Talking Christmas Blues" that he released last December, as well as a new studio version of the Van Halen classic "Jump" from his 2022 sessions at Henson Recording Studio in Hollywood that produced 14 track that were recorded in a two hour span with his live band members guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.

