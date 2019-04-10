News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed

04-10-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

(hennemusic) Following news that Ozzy Osbourne has postponed all dates on his 2019 tour as he recovers from recent surgery, Sharon Osbourne has revealed the extent of the rocker's injuries for the first time.

Initial reports indicated Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home, aggravating years-old injuries from a 2003 ATV accident that landed the singer in a coma after breaking his collarbone, eight ribs and a neck vertebra in the incident.

"At the beginning of the year, he had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia," explained Sharon during the April 8 broadcast of the CBS daytime show The Talk. "And then when he had the flu, he came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home. He fell. And he fell in the middle of the night.

"And years ago, previously, he had a motorbike accident, where he was in a coma for days. And what he'd done was he reinjured his back and neck and shoulders. And all of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged. So we had to cancel his year events. But he's good, he's fine, he's great."

Sharon added that Ozzy is disappointed to let his fans down: "He just feels terrible. He says it's the only thing he's ever done right in his life, his performing, and he just feels terrible." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed

Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Assaulted In Random Attack

Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury

Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album

Ozzy Osbourne's Diary of a Madman 3D Vinyl Announced

Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Dies

Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate

Ozzy Osbourne Health Update Following Hospitalization

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed- Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation- Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced- Sammy Hagar- more

Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness- Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows- Mick Jagger- more

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work- Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Recovering From Heart Surgery- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Assaulted In Random Attack- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed

Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation

Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Can't Hang' Video

Jimmy Page Tells Legendary Guitar Story In New Animated Video

Metallica Detail All Within My Hands Second Annual Day Of Service

The Cult Announce Sonic Temple Tour Dates

Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival

Godsmack's Sully Erna Launches The Scars Foundation

Venom Release 'Bring Out Your Dead' Lyric Video

Skiver Release 'No Goodbyes' Video

Singled Out: Scott Mulvahill

Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness

Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gives Up Following Heart Surgery

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.