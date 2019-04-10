Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed

(hennemusic) Following news that Ozzy Osbourne has postponed all dates on his 2019 tour as he recovers from recent surgery, Sharon Osbourne has revealed the extent of the rocker's injuries for the first time.

Initial reports indicated Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home, aggravating years-old injuries from a 2003 ATV accident that landed the singer in a coma after breaking his collarbone, eight ribs and a neck vertebra in the incident.

"At the beginning of the year, he had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia," explained Sharon during the April 8 broadcast of the CBS daytime show The Talk. "And then when he had the flu, he came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home. He fell. And he fell in the middle of the night.

"And years ago, previously, he had a motorbike accident, where he was in a coma for days. And what he'd done was he reinjured his back and neck and shoulders. And all of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged. So we had to cancel his year events. But he's good, he's fine, he's great."

Sharon added that Ozzy is disappointed to let his fans down: "He just feels terrible. He says it's the only thing he's ever done right in his life, his performing, and he just feels terrible." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Assaulted In Random Attack

Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury

Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album

Ozzy Osbourne's Diary of a Madman 3D Vinyl Announced

Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Dies

Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate

Ozzy Osbourne Health Update Following Hospitalization

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article



