.

Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival

04-10-2019
Louder Than Life

After making headlines last week that Guns N' Roses would be rocking this year's Louder Than Life festival, organizers have revealed the full lineup for this year's event.

Along with GNR, Slipknot and Disturbed have signed on as headliners for the three day music festival that will be taking place at the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, KY on September 27th through 29th.

The festival will also feature Staind's first announced show of their reunion following a five-year hiatus. The band announced that they will playing a limited number of shows together this year.

Other highlights from the lineup include Godsmack, Rob Zombie, A Day To Remember, Ice Cube, Marilyn Manson, Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Halestorm, and more. See the announced daily breakdown below:

Friday, September 27: Slipknot, Staind, A Day to Remember, Chevelle, I Prevail, Architects, Beartooth, Motionless In White, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, GWAR, The Crystal Method, Graveyard, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, New Years Day, All Them Witches, Crown Lands, Joyous Wolf, Dead Posey, Santa Cruz and more

Saturday, September 28: Guns N' Roses, Godsmack, Ice Cube, Halestorm, Dropkick Murphys, Stone Temple Pilots, Suicidal Tendencies, Melvins, Andrew W.K., Badflower, Knocked Loose, Anti-Flag, Redd Kross, Parlor Mob, Like A Storm, Jelly Roll, Dirty Honey, DED, JunkBunny and more

Sunday, September 29: Disturbed, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Breaking Benjamin, Die Antwoord, Three Days Grace, Sum 41, [artist TBA], Deadland Ritual, White Reaper, Demon Hunter, Ho99o9, Angel Du$t, Sick Puppies, Amigo The Devil, Fire From The Gods, Broken Hands, Anemic Royalty and more


