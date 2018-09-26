News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Due To Unsafe Condtions

09-26-2018
Pantera

Organizers have pulled the plug on this year's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY that was set to happen this coming weekend due to "unsafe condition" caused by rain and flooding.

The 2018 installment of the annual music event was set to feature performances from Alice In Chains, Deftones, Underoath, Primus, Body Count, Glassjaw, Limp Bizkit, Gwar, Clutch and more.

Organizers broke the band news to fans with the following: "It is with deep regret that we inform you that this weekend's Louder Than Life festival has been canceled due to unsafe conditions resulting from ongoing rain and flooding at the festival site - Champions Park. After carefully inspecting the grounds and infrastructure this evening, the City and we have determined that it is no longer possible to make the festival site safe in time for this weekend.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support from our fans, the numerous offers to come out and help, and the herculean efforts of the City of Louisville in trying to make the festival happen. The one thing we will never sacrifice is the safety of our fans, bands, staff and patrons.

"Before making the decision to cancel the festival, we looked at every option, from moving the event to another location to breaking the event up into smaller events in various venues. Unfortunately, it's not logistically possible, and the weather is just not cooperating. It is not safe to attempt to move equipment, and replacement equipment is not available.

"We are so proud of this year's festival experience that included incredible music, a showcase for Louisville's great food scene, and of course an unparalleled offering of Kentucky bourbon, and more. We're so disappointed to not get the chance to share all of this with you. This year's Louder Than Life was going to be the momentous experience you all deserve.

"We will be back next year even bigger and better, and look forward to continuing our relationship with our incredible fans and this great city.

"As a result of this cancelation, DWP will be offering full refunds for all ticket, official hotel and camping package purchases.

"For those who purchased via Front Gate Tickets via internet or phone, orders will be processed automatically. Please allow up to 3 weeks for charges to be processed. For any further questions or assistance, please email info@dwpresents.com"


Related Stories


Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Due To Unsafe Condtions

Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed

Dimebag's Girlfriend Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep

Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54

More Pantera News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour- Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle- Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans- more

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- Beatles Expanding The White Album- more

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments- Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival- Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance- more

Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle

Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans

Slash Releases 'Driving Rain' Animated Live Action Video

Rolling Stones To Unleash Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Gary Numan's Tour Bus Involved In Fatal Accident

Metric And Zoe Teaming For Coheadline Tour

Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Due To Unsafe Condtions

Adrock and Mike D Announce Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct

Say Anything Stream New Song And Set Album Release

Bayside Unplug For New Rendition Of 'Howard'

The Nightmare Before Christmas Event Expanded With Third Night

InGhosts Release 'Gravity' Video

Singled Out: The Darkest Hearts' Mississippi Devil

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.