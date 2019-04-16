Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has confirmed that he was contacted by Van Halen's management last fall about a possible reunion but things did not progress beyond that.

Anthony and Sammy Hagar appeared on Howard Stern's show to discuss their upcoming debut album from their group The Circle. The record, entitled "Space Between" is set to be released on May 10th and during the talk the subject of a Van Halen reunion camp up.

Another confirmed earlier comments from Hagar about being approached by the Van Halen camp about a reunion. Michael said, "I was actually contacted by their management last October, to see if I would be interested in something. And that's basically as far as it went.

"I think they were trying to put something together on their end, management was, and something broke down on their end and the plug got pulled."

Anthony went on to say that he would be interested in reuniting with the group, "if it was done the correct way. You know -- four guys up there just doing their thing."





