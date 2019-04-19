Eric Clapton Does Plugged Version Of 'Layla' For First Time In Years

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton delivered the first electric performance of his 1970 classic, "Layla", in six years during an April 13 show at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

Rolling Stone reports the opening of a five-night stand at the legendary venue saw Clapton create a buzz in the room when he and the band kicked into the song, which has been presented in a stripped-down, acoustic version for years based on its appearance on his smash 1992 set, "Unplugged."

Following the April 13 concert, the guitarist returned "Layla" to acoustic status for the next three performances in Tokyo, with the series scheduled to wrap up on April 20.

The original version of the song - as featured on Derek And The Dominos' double album, "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs" - included a guest appearance by Duane Allman on lead and slide guitar. Watch video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Eric Clapton Announces New Crossroads Guitar Festival

Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Releases 'Christmas In My Hometown' Video

Eric Clapton's 'Life In 12 Bars' Nominated For Grammy

Eric Clapton Releases Animated 'Home For The Holidays' Video

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Eric Clapton Goes Behind The Scenes Of Christmas Album

Eric Clapton Goes Claymation For Brand New Video

More Eric Clapton News

Share this article



