The Only Ones' Peter Perrett Releases 'Once Is Enough' Video

04-20-2019
Peter Perrett

Former The Only Ones frontman Peter Perrett has released a video for his new track "Once Is Enough". The track comes from his forthcoming album "Humanworld," which will hit stores on June 7th.

The Douglas Hart and Steve Gullick directed video can be streamed here. The track follows the lead single "I Want Your Dreams".

Fans can catch him on the road for a UK headline tour, and the just added string of European dates this summer. Peter's band includes his guitar and bass playing sons Jamie and Peter Jr, drummer Jake Woodward, Jenny Maxwell (Microkorg synthesiser, viola, BVs) and Lauren Moon (keys, drums, BVs).

Upcoming Tour Dates
May 21st @ Mash House | Edinburgh, UK
May 22nd @ King Tuts | Glasgow, UK
May 23rd @ Deaf Institute | Manchester, UK
May 25th @ Actress & Bishop | Birmingham, UK
May 26th @ Concorde 2 | Brighton, UK
May 28th @ Thekla | Bristol, UK
May 29th @ Scala | London, UK
May 31st @ Paradiso (Upstairs) | Amsterdam, NE
June 3rd @ Café de la Danse | Paris, FR
June 4th @ MTC | Cologne, DE (Duo Unplugged show)
June 5th@ Molotow Skybar | Hamburg, DE (Duo Unplugged show)
June 6th @ Badehaus | Berlin, DE (Duo Unplugged show)
June 11th @ El Sol | Madrid, ES


