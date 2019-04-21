Jesse Hughes Streams First Song From New Covers Album

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes is paying homage to some of rock's greatest acts with his forthcoming covers album "Eagles of Death Metal Presents Boots Electric Performing the Best Songs We Never Wrote."

Hughes has revealed the first track from the effort, which is set to hit stores on June 7th. A cover of Mary J. Blige's "Family Affair" can be heard here. The album will be released in various formats including digitally, CD, standard vinyl and limited-edition colored vinyl versions.

It will contain 13 tracks in all include covers of the AC/DC classics "High Voltage" and "It's A Long Way to the Top," KISS favorite "God of Thunder", Guns N' Roses' "It's So Easy," Steve Miller Band's "Abracadabra", David Bowie's "Moonage Daydream", Wham/George Michael's "Careless Whisper" and more. See the tracklisting below:

1. "God Of Thunder" (Kiss)

2. "It's So Easy (Guns N' Roses)

3. "High Voltage" / "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)" (AC/DC)

4. "So Alive" (Love & Rockets)

5. "Beat on the Brat" (Ramones)

6. "Abracadabra" (Steve Miller Band)

7. "Careless Whisper" (Wham/George Michael)

8. "Family Affair" (Mary J. Blige)

9. "The Hunger" (Distillers)

10. "Long Slow Goodbye" (Queens of the Stone Age)

11. "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Is In)" (Kenny Rogers)

12. "Trouble" (Cat Stevens)

13. "Moonage Daydream" (David Bowie)





Related Stories

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car

Jesse Hughes Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

More Jesse Hughes News

Share this article



