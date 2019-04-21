News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Releases 'Young Dreams' Video

04-21-2019
Duncan Lloyd

Maximo Park and Nano Kino star Duncan Lloyd has released a video for his new solo track "Young Dreams". The song comes from his forthcoming album "Outside Notion".

Lloyd had this to say about the new song, "Young Dreams is a song about temptation and being taken in with the idea of a place that isn't all it promises to be, it's about young voices not being heard and a battle with what is imagination, and what is not.

"For the video, I wanted to create imagery I hadn't seen or tried before, mixing colourful animation with moving footage, drifting through trees and city streets, then to a gig in a bar, and perhaps there's a subconscious sideways nod to 'Take On Me' by AHA." Watch it here


