Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Releases 'Young Dreams' Video

Maximo Park and Nano Kino star Duncan Lloyd has released a video for his new solo track "Young Dreams". The song comes from his forthcoming album "Outside Notion".

Lloyd had this to say about the new song, "Young Dreams is a song about temptation and being taken in with the idea of a place that isn't all it promises to be, it's about young voices not being heard and a battle with what is imagination, and what is not.

"For the video, I wanted to create imagery I hadn't seen or tried before, mixing colourful animation with moving footage, drifting through trees and city streets, then to a gig in a bar, and perhaps there's a subconscious sideways nod to 'Take On Me' by AHA." Watch it here





Related Stories

Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Streams Song From New Solo Album

More Duncan Lloyd News

Share this article



