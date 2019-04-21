News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Surgery A Success

04-21-2019
Of Mice Men

Of Mice & Men frontman Aaron Pauley shared the good news that he has been cleared by doctors to return to the road, after undergoing successful surgery.

Pauley went under the knife earlier this month and took to Twitter to announce that he will be back out on the road on April 27th for the So What festival in Houston.

He tweeted "Got the call from my doctor following up with results from my surgery. It was a success! All of the precancerous tissue was completely removed, and I get my stitches out on the 24th, meaning I'm officially cleared to return to the road for our first show back on the 27th!"


