Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour

Eric Clapton has announced that he will be playing a handful of U.S. shows in September ahead of his fifth annual Crossroads Guitar Festival this fall.

Clapton will be playing the limited shows in San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix and will be backed by Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Steve Gadd, and Chris Stainton.

The new run on concerts will be followed by this year's installment of the Eric's Crossroads Guitar Festival, taking place in Dallas, TX September 20-21which will benefit The Crossroads Centre in Antigua. See the dates below:

September 11 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 13 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

September 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena





