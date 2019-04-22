Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy

Ozzy Osbourne says that another famed heavy rock frontman Lemmy Kilmister gave him some valuable advise before he passed away in late 2015.

The Black Sabbath frontman spoke with Metal Hammer recently and during the discussion he had this to say about the late Motorhead icon "Before he died, he said to me, 'Well, I could have had ten more years if I did all the proper things, but I did things my way...' He knew what he was doing. I miss him being around."

Ozzy also revealed, "If you'd said to me years ago, 'How long do you think you'll last?' I would've said, 'I'll be dead by 40!' Luck has shadowed me all the way. If you'd read a news story that said, 'Ozzy Osbourne has been found dead in his hotel room!', you wouldn't go, 'Oh, really?' would you? You'd say, 'Well, obviously!'"

Despite that and the fact that he is on his final tour, Ozzy once again stressed that he is not retiring following the trek. He said, "This is not my farewell tour! What I'm doing is that I'm not going to leave the house in January and come back in December any more."





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed

Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Assaulted In Random Attack

Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury

Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album

Ozzy Osbourne's Diary of a Madman 3D Vinyl Announced

Ozzy Osbourne Fans Push For Knighthood

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article



