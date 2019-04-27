Ron Keel Band Releases 'Fight Like A Band' Video

The Ron Keel Band has released a music video for their track "Fight Like A Band". The song is the title cut to the group's latest studio album that hit stores last month.

Ron had this to say about the track, "This album is really about the struggle to survive and succeed and this song reflects that with a classic hard rock anthem feel.

"'Girls Like Me' will be a great follow-up single and summertime party song - but we felt it was important to come out swinging with 'Fight Like A Band' leading the charge." Watch the video here.

EMP head of A&R/Operations Thom Hazaert added, "This is a tough, gritty performance clip that really displays the band's attitude and character. It's obvious these guys have a chip on their shoulder and something to prove."





