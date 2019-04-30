|
Paul McCartney Adds Second Album For Special Reissue
04-30-2019
Beatles legend Paul McCartney has announced that he will be releasing a special expanded edition of his 2018 studio album "Egypt Station" on May 17th.
Paul released the original version last September and has expanded it to include a second album "Egypt Station II" for the new deluxe version that will be entitled "Egypt Station - Explorer's Edition."
The bonus disc will include "all songs released during the Egypt Station voyage, from studio tracks including the surprise single 'Get Enough' to live performances captured at stops such as Abbey Road Studios, The Cavern and Grand Central Station," according to the announcement. See the tracklisting below:
