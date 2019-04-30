News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Paul McCartney Adds Second Album For Special Reissue

04-30-2019
Paul McCartney

Beatles legend Paul McCartney has announced that he will be releasing a special expanded edition of his 2018 studio album "Egypt Station" on May 17th.

Paul released the original version last September and has expanded it to include a second album "Egypt Station II" for the new deluxe version that will be entitled "Egypt Station - Explorer's Edition."

The bonus disc will include "all songs released during the Egypt Station voyage, from studio tracks including the surprise single 'Get Enough' to live performances captured at stops such as Abbey Road Studios, The Cavern and Grand Central Station," according to the announcement. See the tracklisting below:

Get Started
Nothing For Free
Frank Sinatra's Party
Sixty Second Street
Who Cares [Full Length]
Get Enough
Come On To Me [Live At Abbey Road Studios]
Fuh You [Live At The Cavern]
Confidante [Live At LIPA]
Who Cares [Live At Grand Central Station]


