Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled

(hennemusic) The status of the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair in Watkins Glen, NY this summer is unknown as organizers claim the event will move forward despite losing the support of its financial backer.

Scheduled to run August 16-18 at Watkins Glen International, the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1969 event is planning to once again deliver "3 Days of Peace and Music" with a diverse lineup that includes Robert Plant, Santana, Greta Van Fleet and original Woodstock performers Santana, Dead & Company, John Fogerty, David Crosby And Friends, John Sebastian, Country Joe Mcdonald, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna and Melanie alongside The Killers, The Black Keys, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Sturgill Simpson, Gary Clark Jr. and dozens more.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports a spokesperson for the event's financial partner, Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live, said Monday that the 50th anniversary event has been canceled.

"It's a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements," said Dentsu in a statement. "We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes, which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival.

"But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don't believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees.

"As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved."

But event organizers say the anniversary festival will go on. Read more here.

