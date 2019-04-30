News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled

04-30-2019
Woodstock

(hennemusic) The status of the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair in Watkins Glen, NY this summer is unknown as organizers claim the event will move forward despite losing the support of its financial backer.

Scheduled to run August 16-18 at Watkins Glen International, the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1969 event is planning to once again deliver "3 Days of Peace and Music" with a diverse lineup that includes Robert Plant, Santana, Greta Van Fleet and original Woodstock performers Santana, Dead & Company, John Fogerty, David Crosby And Friends, John Sebastian, Country Joe Mcdonald, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna and Melanie alongside The Killers, The Black Keys, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Sturgill Simpson, Gary Clark Jr. and dozens more.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports a spokesperson for the event's financial partner, Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live, said Monday that the 50th anniversary event has been canceled.

"It's a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements," said Dentsu in a statement. "We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes, which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival.

"But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don't believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees.

"As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network's Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved."

But event organizers say the anniversary festival will go on. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled

Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet To Rock Woodstock 50

Lana Del Rey Releases 'Coachella-Woodstock In My Mind'

More Woodstock News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates- Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question- Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled- more

Aerosmith Star Misses Another Residency Show Due To Injury- Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game- Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover- Rammstein- more

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'- Def Leppard Announce Next Box Set Series Release- Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'- more

Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show- Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos- Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'- Vinnie Vincent- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates

Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question

Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled

Paul McCartney Adds Second Album For Special Reissue

The Who Reveal Special Guest For North American Moving On! Tour

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Announces Big Beautiful Book Of Bass Tour

Steely Dan Add Residency To Fall US Tour

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Tour Of Japan

Soto Streaming New Song 'Origami'

Toto Announce North American Tour Leg

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'Boogiewoman'

Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert Lineup Expanded

Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend Getting Special Reissue

Mumford & Sons Go Behind The Scenes Of Intimate Tour With Documentary

Yoshiki's Songs Of Tokyo Performances Go Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.