Original Woodstock Attendees Oral Histories Wanted

Woodstock film soundtrack cover

(Rosen Group) The Museum at Bethel Woods, the National Register Historic Site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair, is working on compiling an archive of oral histories of Woodstock from the people who experienced it firsthand.

The Museum is asking festival alumni to connect, and arrange for their stories to be heard and recorded. The goal is for these combined narratives to tell the untold story of the festival, preserving them for generations to come.

"Realizing the average age of Woodstock attendees is 75 years old, now is the time to find the lost stories of the festival and save their place in history," said Neal V. Hitch, Senior Curator, The Museum at Bethel Woods. "In order for the impact of Woodstock to be felt 100 years from now, collecting oral histories of this iconic festival is critical. It is our goal to find as many attendees as possible and document their firsthand experiences, which will also inspire the next generation of young artists, musicians, and music lovers."

If you or someone you know was one of the almost half a million people who stood in the crowd of Max Yasgur's farm listening to Santana, swam in Fillippini's Pond, left a note on the Message Tree, or got stuck in traffic on 17B, The Museum at Bethel Woods wants to hear from you. With the goal to gather at least 4,500 oral histories, every perspective is valuable in rounding out the picture of the greatest festival of all time. For more information on how to be a part of the project and share your story please contact OralHistory@BethelWoodsCenter.org

The award-winning 7,000 square foot Museum at Bethel Woods sits on the 800-acre campus of the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts-the site of the Woodstock festival. Its permanent collection and special exhibits are a window to the 1960's and the music cultural phenomenon. Bethel Woods is dedicated to preserving and presenting that history in a way that captivates audiences across generations.

