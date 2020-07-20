Stones, Hendrix, Nirvana Lead Greatest Festival Of All Time Special

Iconic performances from The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, The Allman Brothers, Nirvana and more lead the lineup for Radio Woodstock's The Greatest Festival of All Time special next month.

The radio network, celebrating their 40th year of independent broadcasting will be commemorating the anniversary of the iconic Woodstock festival with the special weekend of curated live performances.

The weekend will feature historic performances including Jimi Hendrix Monterey 1967, Rolling Stones at the Garden 1969, The Allman Brothers at The Fillmore 1970, Bob Marley London 1975, U2 at Red Rocks 1983, Nirvana in NYC 1994, and Brandi Carlile 2012 Seattle.

The special broadcast will kick off Friday, August 16 at 5pm and run through Sunday, August 18 at 7pm. Local fans can tune in at 100.1 on FM radio and the broadcast is available live online here.

Director of Programming Greg Gattine had this to say, "As we celebrate our 40th anniversary in 2020 we decided to put together the Greatest Festival Ever. A one of a kind virtual live experience from our vast archive.

"Although we won't be able to celebrate together we can remember the times we stood shoulder to shoulder at some of the greatest concerts of all time and relive that experience for a few days in the middle of August in upstate New York."

Radio Woodstock's President and principal owner, Gary Chetkof added, "This is the kind of innovative programming that makes Radio Woodstock the greatest rock station in the world today. We will continue to be the torchbearer for independent radio".





