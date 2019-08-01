Woodstock 50 Organizers Officially Cancel Festival

(hennemusic) Organizers of Woodstock 50 have officially pulled the plug on the anniversary event after months of juggling financing, permit and location issues.

A last-ditch effort to relocate the festival from upstate New York to Maryland has failed and, with just two weeks until the festival's planned weekend celebration, time simply ran out.

"We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the Festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating," said Michael Lang in a statement. "When we lost the Glen and then Vernon Downs we looked for a way to do some good rather than just cancel.

"We formed a collaboration with HeadCount to do a smaller event at the Merriweather Pavilion to raise funds for them to get out the vote and for certain NGOs involved in fighting climate change."

"We released all the talent so any involvement on their part would be voluntary," Lang continued. "Due to conflicting radius issues in the DC area many acts were unable to participate and others passed for their own reasons. I would like to encourage artists and agents, who all have been fully paid, to donate 10% of their fees to HeadCount or causes of their choice in the spirit of peace.

"Woodstock remains committed to social change and will continue to be active in support of HeadCount's critical mission to get out the vote before the next election. We thank the artists, fans and partners who stood by us even in the face of adversity.

"My thoughts turn to Bethel and its celebration of our 50th Anniversary to reinforce the values of compassion, human dignity, and the beauty of our differences embraced by Woodstock." here.

