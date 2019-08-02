Foreigner Announce Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) Foreigner have announced dates for a Las Vegas residency that will be taking place early next year. The band will launch a ten-show series with five performances at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas beginning Friday, January 24; a second run of five nights will follow in April.

The events will see the veteran outfit play "the best of Foreigner 4 and more" live, which singer Kelly Hansen says can present its own challenges while designing a set list for the residency.

"If you take a look at Foreigner's catalog, there are 16 top 30 hits, and [in planning a show like this] the problem becomes what songs do you leave out," Hansen tells Billboard.

"Do you do some songs acoustically or do you give them all the classic presentation? These are all discussions that we have in creating a set list, but you're definitely going to hear all of the big ones for sure." Read more and watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





