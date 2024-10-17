Foreigner Star Skipping Rock Hall Induction

Foreigner drummer Dennis Elliot took to social media to share the news that he will not be attending the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, due to issues he had with the scheduling of the event.

Elliott shared the following message on Facebook this morning (October 17th), "Dear Foreigner Fans & Friends, Don't look too hard, we will not be there. We were finally given the schedule last night, and it is not to our satisfaction.

"So we are staying home. We have been asking for this for weeks, and they have waited until the very last minute to send it knowing we were all packed and going to bed. Totally unacceptable to us. Hope you have a good time. Dennis."

Music journalist Mitch Lafon dug a little deeper and shared that it appears only to be Dennis (and his wife Iona) who will be skipping the event that is taking place at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Saturday, October 19th.

Lafon shared on Facebook, "IMPORTANT UPDATE - After checking in with the powers that be... It appears ONLY DENNIS isn't going to be there..."

