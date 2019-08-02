.

U2 Add Historic Stop To Joshua Tree Tour

08-02-2019
U2

(hennemusic) U2 have expanded their 2019 Joshua Tree Tour with their first ever appearance in the Philippines. The band will play the Philippine Arena in Manila on Wednesday, December 11.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 kicks off in Auckland on November 8 and will visit Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, before moving on to Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul and now Manila. "Manila is a first," says Bono. "And that has everyone on their toes.... this has to be one of the great ones!"

"We really wanted to bring The Joshua Tree Tour to Asia," adds Edge. "We'd always hoped that it would include a show in the Philippines and now we can finally say that we will see you in December... We are very excited".

Already The Joshua Tree Tour is taking the band to Singapore and to Seoul for the first time, along with long-awaited return visits to New Zealand, Australia and Japan. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


