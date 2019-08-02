Van Halen Legend Takes A Look Back

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony took to social media to share with fans that he visited his childhood home in Arcadia, Ca this past week and posted some video from the reflective experience.

The current Sammy Hagar and The Circle star captioned the Instagram clip, : "Was in the area and got the urge to drive by the house I lived in with my family for many years. Met Ed, Al, and Dave and joined VH when I lived here!!"

He said in the video, which can be viewed here, "Whoa! Where it all began. Oh my God. This is the house where I grew up [and] first started playing music.

"[The paint] looks the same, except it's worn. The garage right back there, that's where I used to rehearse with all my first bands when I first started playing."

In a message accompanying his Instagram video, Anthony wrote





