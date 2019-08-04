.

Ringworm Reunite With Former Member

08-04-2019
Ringworm

Ringworm have parted ways with Mark Witherspoon and announced that they have replacement him with former member Mike Lare, who will be playing his first show back with the band this Friday.

The band had this to say, "So, a few might know, but we are very happy to, formally, announce the Return of Mike Lare back into the Ringworm family. You might know Mike from his heavy hitting bass thunder on The Venomous Grand Design, or our Scars records.

"But now, the Lare-Wolf is back, and this time, he joins Matt Sorg on second guitar. Mike's a Columbus guy, so it seems only fitting that his first show back with us will be in his hometown, amongst friends and great bands.

"So come out Friday, August 9th to Ruby Tuesday Live in Columbus, OH, help us kick off our 'Death Becomes My Voice Tour', bang you head and help welcome our furry friend back to the stage with us. We couldn't be happier to have this guy back in the pack.

"And a big shout out to our former guitarist Mark Witherspoon. Thanks, Mark. He's a great player and a great dude, and we wish him nothing but the best."


Ringworm Reunite With Former Member

Skinless, Ringworm, Churchburn, and Outer Heaven Announce Shows

More Ringworm News

