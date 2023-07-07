.

Ringworm Deliver 'Thought Crimes'

07-07-2023

(Nuclear Blast) Cleveland extreme metal legends Ringworm have delivered another brutal taste of their highly-anticipated, 9th full-length album, Seeing Through Fire, that's out August 18th from Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band has released, 'Thought Crimes,' a track of epic brutality and relentless aggression. Commenting on the song, vocalist Human Furnace says: "'Thought Crimes.' Speed. Aggression. Attack. All the things that come to mind, sonically, when I think of this song. It's a manic song. It makes you move.

"Lyrically, it's not a political song. It's about trying to have your own thoughts amongst an ocean of controlled marketing, algorithms, and forced tribalism. It's a natural emotional response to being sculpted, directed, and sometimes, ordered, to believe in one thing or the other."

