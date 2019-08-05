Singled Out: Merit's Woe, She's A Gravedigger

Merit just released their new album "Living With The Low" and to celebrate we asked vocalist Mike Dougherty to tell us about the single "Woe, She's A Gravedigger" Here is the story:

Our first single "Woe, She's A Gravedigger" was released on June 28th and is available on all streaming services! It's off our new album "Living with the Low" that will out July 26th!

I remember that this was one of the first songs on the record that I wrote words for. It's about the girl I was dating at the time and how things ended. We broke up on mutual terms, only to find out later that she cheated on me a handful of times with multiple people. It hurt. A lot. I had the inkling that something was going on during our time together, but I guess I was too naive or trusting to say anything. She was a pathological liar and the whole relationship was manipulation at its finest. She lied about the other men, the other women, her family, her past... and basically every chance she could fabricate something, she did. After a two year relationship, I didn't even know who this person was. She even projected her own actions (like cheating and lying) onto other girls she was jealous of, in the hopes that I would think less of them and not talk to them.

After the break up I found out later that she was making me out to be the bad guy, manipulating her way into winning over friendships, as if I drove her to make those decisions. I also found out later that a lot of her other relationships and friendships ended with her being deceptive and underhanded to get what she wanted.

She continued to reach out to me and I didn't want anything to do with that chapter of my life anymore. I'm the kind of person who knows their self worth, and if you can't see that... I'm out. She had a lot of resentment towards me after I figured everything out, and moved on. She became self destructive and hit a big downward spiral. So much to a point where she was getting belligerently drunk nightly, kicking in people's car doors thinking they were mine, getting DUI's, leaving threatening notes, and even writing hostile messages outside my house in CHALK.

She had no one to blame but herself, and I was fine knowing that. Hence "I'm not the one who dug your f*cking grave". Some time has passed since then and from what I've heard she's still doing the same things to current lovers and friends. A continuous cycle of hurt follows that one, and I really hope she'll learn one of these days. As for me, I'm glad I got out and was rational enough to not get engulfed by it all.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





Related Stories

Merit Announce New EP 'Living The Low'

More Merit News

Share this article



