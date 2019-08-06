.

Killswitch Engage Release 'I Am Broken Too' Video

08-06-2019
Killswitch Engage

Killswitch Engage have released a "full-concept" music video for their song "I Am Broken Too." The track is the second single from their forthcoming album.

The new record will be entitled "Atonement," and will be hitting stores on August 16th. The band shot the new video in Los Angeles with directors Kyle Cogan and Zack Stauffer of SIMIAN.LA (A Perfect Circle, Breaking Benjamin)

Frontman Jesse Leach had this to say about the clip, "The video is a reflection of real-life events that loved ones have gone through. Kyle Cogan and Zack Stauffer did an amazing job of bringing it all to life.

"The result is a powerful video that captures the essence and desperation of the song." Watch it here


