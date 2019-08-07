Sanctuary Begin New Album and Announce Special Show

Sanctuary have announce a special club show where they will be playing their classic "Refuge Denied" album in full and also announced that they have begun their next album.

The show will take place Turock in Essen, Germany this Thursday (Aug 8th) and comes as the group has entered a recording studio in Germany with their new vocalist Joseph Michael to work on songs for the forthcoming, untitled album, which they plan to release in the second half of next year.

Michael had this to say, "Lenny and I have taken our time getting to know each other as songwriters before really digging in and starting to write the record.

"Warrel and Lenny were such a magic combination and though there is no way to get that back, we have stumbled upon something quite unique yet still will be familiar to die hard fans.

"What we are striving for is to meld our musical pallets in a way that gives fans something new without messing with the DNA that makes the band stand out among its peers."





