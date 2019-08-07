.

Sanctuary Begin New Album and Announce Special Show

08-07-2019
Sanctuary

Sanctuary have announce a special club show where they will be playing their classic "Refuge Denied" album in full and also announced that they have begun their next album.

The show will take place Turock in Essen, Germany this Thursday (Aug 8th) and comes as the group has entered a recording studio in Germany with their new vocalist Joseph Michael to work on songs for the forthcoming, untitled album, which they plan to release in the second half of next year.

Michael had this to say, "Lenny and I have taken our time getting to know each other as songwriters before really digging in and starting to write the record.

"Warrel and Lenny were such a magic combination and though there is no way to get that back, we have stumbled upon something quite unique yet still will be familiar to die hard fans.

"What we are striving for is to meld our musical pallets in a way that gives fans something new without messing with the DNA that makes the band stand out among its peers."


Related Stories


Sanctuary Begin New Album and Announce Special Show

Sanctuary To Play 'Refuge Denied' In Full On North American Tour

Sanctuary To Play Debut Album In Full On North American Tour

Sanctuary Reveal New Lineup Following Warrell Dane's Death

Sanctuary Streaming Rare 1986 Demo

More Sanctuary News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Slash Bandmate Leaves Tour Over Medical Emergency- Tool Streaming Title Song And Reveal Cover Of 'Fear Inoculum'- Megadeth Add Lamb Of God To Megacruise- Rolling Stones- more


Reviews
Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Three

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day One

Caught In The Act: Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Live

advertisement


Latest News
Slash Bandmate Leaves Tour Over Medical Emergency

Tool Streaming Title Song And Reveal Cover Of 'Fear Inoculum'

Megadeth Add Lamb Of God To Megacruise

Rolling Stones Rock Song For First Time In Almost 30 Years

Death Of Pantera Bandmate Stopped Anselmo In His Tracks

Steve Miller Band Streams Howlin Wolf Classic

Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall Anniversary Tour

Noel Gallagher Streams New Song 'This Is The Place'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.