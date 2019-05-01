Sanctuary To Play Debut Album In Full On North American Tour

Sanctuary have announced that they will be playing their debut studio album in its entirety on their upcoming North American Headline tour.

The veteran American metal band will be supported by Ghost Ship Octavius on all of the July dates of the trek that will see them play the 1988 album "Refuge Denied" in full.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 11th in Atlanta, GA at the Basement and will be wrapping up on August 17th in Seattle, WA at El Corazon. See the dates below:

July 11 - Atlanta, GA - Basement

July 12 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

July 13 - Frederick, MD - Café 611

July 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

July 16 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom

July 17 - Pittsburg, PA - Crafthouse

July 18 - Cincinnati, OH - North Side Yacht Club

July 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery

July 20 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

July 21 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

August 16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

August 17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon





