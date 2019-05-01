|
Sanctuary To Play Debut Album In Full On North American Tour
05-01-2019
Sanctuary have announced that they will be playing their debut studio album in its entirety on their upcoming North American Headline tour.
The veteran American metal band will be supported by Ghost Ship Octavius on all of the July dates of the trek that will see them play the 1988 album "Refuge Denied" in full.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 11th in Atlanta, GA at the Basement and will be wrapping up on August 17th in Seattle, WA at El Corazon. See the dates below:
July 11 - Atlanta, GA - Basement
Related Stories
Sanctuary To Play Debut Album In Full On North American Tour
Sanctuary Reveal New Lineup Following Warrell Dane's Death
Sanctuary Streaming Rare 1986 Demo