Sanctuary To Play Debut Album In Full On North American Tour

05-01-2019
Sanctuary

Sanctuary have announced that they will be playing their debut studio album in its entirety on their upcoming North American Headline tour.

The veteran American metal band will be supported by Ghost Ship Octavius on all of the July dates of the trek that will see them play the 1988 album "Refuge Denied" in full.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 11th in Atlanta, GA at the Basement and will be wrapping up on August 17th in Seattle, WA at El Corazon. See the dates below:

July 11 - Atlanta, GA - Basement
July 12 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
July 13 - Frederick, MD - Café 611
July 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
July 16 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom
July 17 - Pittsburg, PA - Crafthouse
July 18 - Cincinnati, OH - North Side Yacht Club
July 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery
July 20 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
July 21 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
August 16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
August 17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon


