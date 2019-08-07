.

Slash Bandmate Leaves Tour Over Medical Emergency

08-07-2019
Slash

(hennemusic) Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators drummer Brent Fitz has left the band's North American tour in support of their latest album, "Living The Dream", to deal with a medical emergency.

"Unfortunately, I've had to leave the current SMKC tour due to emergency surgery for a detached retina," shared Fitz on social media. "It leaves me heartbroken to not be able to play the last week of shows. I will miss everyone but just know that the mighty Shane Gaalaas has come to save the day on drums!"

Fitz leaves the trek following an August 4 gig at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, while Gaalaas will join the lineup for the last six shows of the series, starting with an August 6 appearance at The Ryman in Nashville, TN and closing out the run at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL on August 13.

Fitz' departure marks the second temporary exit during the band's 2019 tour, following guitarist Frank Sidoris' return Stateside from concerts in Europe in June to be with his wife for her first chemotherapy treatment. Read more here.

